Magnum PI season 5 finale: Who has wrapped up filming?

Just in case it wasn’t clear already, this is a pretty emotional time for everyone who loves Magnum PI — after all, we’re almost at the end of filming!

One thing to remember here is that different cast members almost always wrap up production at separate times. Nonetheless, we know today that both Zachary Knighton (Rick) and Amy Hill (Kumu) are officially done for the spring! You can see Zach’s post on Instagram about it alongside Stephen Hill. Meanwhile, there’s an Instagram Story on Hill’s page that features the crew celebrating Hill and her character of Kumu.

Filming for the 20-episode season 5 first started all the way back in September, and the entire team has worked tirelessly since to make sure that you got an outstanding number of stories featuring all of the characters you love. Given that the show was temporarily canceled before NBC swept in to save it, the entirety of season 5 still feels like a gift. It’s something that was never guaranteed and it’s been thoroughly entertaining from start to finish.

Of course, we hope to have even more messages from the cast over the coming days.

So what lies ahead?

Knighton makes a point in his post to reference than there are 96 episodes in the can, and of course we hope that we’re going to get a season 6 so that the show makes it to the 100th episode milestone! That is a hard thing to do in an era of both rampant cancellations and then also shorter seasons. Technically, if NBC had ordered a 24-episode Magnum PI season 5 divided into two halves, it could have made it there now … but then again, this gives us something to look forward to.

We’ve mentioned it already, but we remain cautiously optimistic that we are going to have a chance to see another season. To us, the most important metric is that season 5 has dramatically improved NBC’s ratings in its Sunday-night timeslot. For now, we consider that to be more important than just about anything else.

