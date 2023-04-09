Is Magnum PI season 5 new tonight on NBC? We’ve had new episodes every week since the premiere, so why would today be any different?

Well, here’s where we have to remind you that today is Easter Sunday. Also, the network wants to get some episodes a little closer to May sweeps, even if they don’t make it all the way there. You won’t be seeing a new episode on the network tonight; instead, the plan is to bring the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series back on Sunday, April 16. There are two more episodes left before the show goes on a long hiatus and within those, you better be prepared for everything you love from this world — think action, drama, and a whole lot more.

Want to learn a little bit more about these episodes in advance of them airing? If you haven’t seen the latest Magnum PI synopses, you can do so below…

Season 5 episode 9, “Out of Sight, Out of Mind” – 04/16/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum and Higgins take on a case that sends Higgins inside a psychiatric hospital. Katsumoto and his son, Dennis, head to the mainland to look at colleges, but their trip takes a harrowing turn when a run-in with a local turns ugly. TV-14

Season 5 episode 10, “Charlie Foxtrot” – 04/23/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : An armed hit team lays siege on Robin’s Nest. TC is badly injured while Rick fights for his life. TV-PG

As you can tell from reading those, we are far more worried about episode 10 than we are episode 9. After all, there is a pretty good chance that we are going to see the show go on hiatus with some sort of cliffhanger, and then we’re stuck waiting for months to figure out what happens next.

Hey, at least we have a 20-episode order for season 5 right? (Originally NBC ordered a 10-episode season 5 and 10-episode season 6, but they have since re-designated them as one.)

Related – When could the second half of Magnum PI season 5 premiere?

What are you the most excited to see on Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 when it airs, and what about episode 10?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to come back for other updates that you 100% will not want to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







