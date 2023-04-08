Magnum PI season 5 part 2 premiere date: When will we know it?

As we start to wind down on the first half of Magnum PI season 5, why not look a little bit more towards the future for a moment? There is a ten-episode second part to this season, one that is close to being done with production out in Hawaii.

If you have been reading a lot of the various stories online, then you know already that we could be seeing the show return to the network at some point in the fall … with the emphasis being on the word “could.” A lot is going to depend on what NBC wants to do in September and October, especially in the wake of a possible writers’ strike that could impact several other shows. Magnum PI season 5 could be a fill-in for one of them, or it could be placed on Friday nights in a similar spot to what we saw on CBS.

So when are we going to get more official news? Well, we do think there’s a chance that some hints could be coming as early as next month. That is when upfronts happen and at that point, a tentative fall schedule should be released. Depending on what’s happening with the WGA and negotiations at that point, the schedule could be more in flux than past years, but we do tend to think we’ll at least get a Magnum PI timeslot at that point.

As for a precise premiere date, you’re going to be waiting a good bit longer provided that the Jay Hernandez show does return in the fall. Last year, NBC announced them in late June, and it is fair to anticipate something similar here. That does give them a significant stretch of time in order to plan a few things out and figure out just how to promote not only this show, but the rest of their schedule as well.

What can you expect from the second part of the season?

We tend to think that there could be some threads from the first half of the season that continue in part 2, whereas a few others could be totally new. Tonally, much of what you love about the show will still be there, whether it be the action, drama, or a whole lot more.

