Magnum PI season 5: More late-season guest-star news!

While we await Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 arriving on NBC, we are happy to have whatever guest-star news possible! That includes, of course, some familiar faces who turned up in the first half.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Emily Alabi shared some more content alongside Stephen Hill, which makes us think that Mahina will be a part of one of the episodes close to the end. Given that production is now underway on the finale, it is easy to assume she is either in that or one of the episodes leading up to it.

As for some other familiar faces, we’ve seen already that both Cade and Jin will be featured at some point in the second half of the season, as they were all present in the first half. The same goes for Suzy. There could be a few surprises here and there, but we do really get the sense that the show is trying to allow some of their current recurring cast to shine more so than trying to add an abundance of new faces. We could see some of them in new situations in the second half of the season, and there is some fun that comes along with that.

Will we get an update when production officially wraps? Most likely yes, but don’t expect some huge cavalcade of spoilers about the final episodes of the season. We still have so much story that needs to be told before we get around to that point!

The two burning questions that are out there.

1. When will part 2 of season 5 premiere? – Nothing is official as of yet. The plan seems to be in the fall, but that could change depending on everything from pilots to a potential writers’ strike impacting other shows. Magnum PI has less to worry about there.

2. Is there going to be a season 6? – We think the option is absolutely there, but it all depends on the intersection of ratings and profits. If season 5 makes NBC money, they’ll bring it back. It’s hard to simplify things more than that.

Are there any more notable names that you want to see in the second half of Magnum PI season 5?

(Photo: NBC.)

