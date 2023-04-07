Magnum PI season 5 episode 9: Why the long wait?

There’s a chance you are already aware of the fact that Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 is not going to be coming on in a matter of days. As a matter of fact, the folks at the network have already made it known that the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks show is not coming back until we get around to Sunday, April 16 in its normal timeslot.

So why put the show on ice after having so many installments over the past few weeks? Well, it seems as there is a simple answer, or at least based on what we know right now. Given that this weekend is Easter, there are a few different shows off the air. Even though The Blacklist is actually still on, you will not get a chance to see Magnum PI along with it. A real shame, no?

We do suppose that from a live ratings standpoint, though, doing this sort of short hiatus is 100% the best and there is no denying that. Just remember that we want to get a season 6! While live ratings are far from the only thing that matters within the TV world in 2023, they are still important — the same goes for DVR viewers and streaming, which would be there regardless.

There is one other reason for this hiatus, as well, that we don’t want to ignore: NBC probably would like to save some episodes for closer to May sweeps. While Magnum PI won’t quite make it there, even being in close proximity of that ratings period can be rather valuable.

Want to get a few more details right now all about the future?

Well, just know that episode 9, when it airs, will feature Higgins going undercover at a psychiatric facility. This is the sort of case that could have a lot of dark twists and turns, so our advice at present is pretty simple: Prepare for that accordingly.

Of course, the promo also showed a possible proposal … but we tend to think, for now, that this is a pipe drema.

What are you the most excited to see as we prepare for Magnum PI season 5 episode 9?

