Magnum PI season 5 episode 20: The big finale title!

As so many of you know already, Magnum PI season 5 episode 20 is going to be the big finale, and we also won’t be seeing it air for quite some time. Based on most current indications that we’ve seen, the second part of the season is not going to air until we get around to the fall.

Yet, the NBC show is currently in the final stages of production and with that in mind, the writers were kind enough to share the title of the grand send-off. So what are we looking at here?

In a post on Twitter, the show’s official room confirmed that “The Big Squeeze” is the aforementioned title. Just in case you needed more evidence that this one is big, it was co-written by none other than showrunner Eric Guggenheim alongside executive producer David Wolkove!

No matter what happens over the course of this hour, we do think the writers are aware of just how important this story is and how epic it should feel. They have to go into it with the thinking that it could be the final episode of the series, even if no one wants that. The future beyond season 5 is still unclear, after all! (If you read our most-recent ratings piece, linked below, you will at least know that we’re pretty optimistic based on where things stand.)

One approach the writers could take with this episode is to give some closure, while also leave the door open potentially for something more. Another, of course, is to end on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger almost as a dare to get more episodes. Some of it may just be based on what feels organic to the story at that point and honestly, it’s hard to speculate on what that story could be. We can’t even say how the first half of season 5 is going to end!

Just remember that if the past few episodes are any indication, we’re going to have a chance to see more awesome stuff in the weeks and months ahead.

