Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 ratings: Fantastic news!

For everyone out there hoping for some great news on the Magnum PI season 5 ratings front, let’s just say we have it today.

Where should we start? Well, let’s just get right to it. After weeks of declines, last night’s new episode of the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series generated on NBC a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.5 million viewers. (Note: These are live numbers, and they will increase with DVR viewership added in after the fact.) This marks the largest total live audience for the show since the start of March, and it did this despite having some heavy competition.

While the good news for Magnum PI last night was that it did not have to go up against The Equalizer or East New York, remember that it did still compete against Succession on HBO, the CMT Music Awards on CBS, American Idol, and Yellowjackets over on Showtime. This is not an easy timeslot, and we do tend to think that NBC will consider all of this when they think about a renewal. It’s also faced some tough competition over the past several weeks in general, and it’s been a while since it’s had a solid lead-in with the network running repeats of Dateline beforehand.

It’s true that none of this news directly translates to there being a season 6 down the road, and we will have to wait and see if that is something NBC greenlights are not. (For those unaware, the originally-announced season 6 was re-named season 5B in effective terms — there is no season 6 ordered at present.)

We’ve said in the past that the network has to be relatively happy with the show’s performance, and we stand by that now more than ever. Magnum PI has dramatically improved their Sunday lineup following the NFL season, and we do think it also gives them more options for the fall, which is when season 5B will most likely air.

Remember that technically, NBC has a long time to figure out if they want to order more episodes or not — we still think, though, that they could greenlight more late this spring or summer if they are happy with the results so far. This would enable them to keep to the same production schedule that they have had to date.

The bad news…

We gotta wait until April 16 to see what’s next! Hopefully, the break does allow some people who are behind to catch up.

What are your thoughts about the impressive ratings gains for Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 on NBC?

What are your thoughts about the impressive ratings gains for Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 on NBC?

