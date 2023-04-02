Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 return date for Jay Hernandez, cast

Following tonight’s new episode over at NBC, do you want to learn the Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 return date? Rest assured, we’re here to help!

Let’s start things off here, though, by sharing some of the bad news: There is no new installment coming to the network in seven days. For the first time since the show returned on February 19, we are going to have a hiatus. The reasoning behind this is a little unclear, but it may just be due to NBC wanting to have a little more programming closer to the end of the traditional season.

The silver lining here is rather simple: This is not going to be a super-long hiatus at all. Season 5 episode 9 of Magnum PI, titled “Out of Sight, Out of Mind,” is going to be arriving on Sunday, April 16. Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what you can expect to see.

04/16/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum and Higgins take on a case that sends Higgins inside a psychiatric hospital. Katsumoto and his son, Dennis, head to the mainland to look at colleges, but their trip takes a harrowing turn when a run-in with a local turns ugly. TV-14

We tend to think that all of these stories are going to be exciting in their own way and in general, the goal here is to entertain until the very moment the series comes back on hiatus. The final episode of season 5 part 1 is currently scheduled for April 23, and we wouldn’t be shocked at all if there is some sort of big-time cliffhanger at the end of it. Wouldn’t the writers / producers want to leave you wanting more? We certainly know that there are more episodes coming.

As many of you out there may know, Magnum PI season 5 is still in production, and the second half of the season could air as early as this fall.

