Magnum PI season 5: Behind the scenes with Perdita Weeks

As a good many of you may know at the moment, there is a new Magnum PI season 5 episode airing in just a matter of hours! Why not go ahead and prepare further thanks to a new Perdita Weeks video!

To be specific, this new video is a little more expansive than some of the others that we’ve seen from the actress over time — in particular, this one really allows you a chance to learn more about her overall day, rather than just what she does on the show.

In a new video over at Hello! Magazine, you can see a day in Perdita’s life, including how she prepares for the show and what it’s actually like being on set. We’ve been saying for a while that sometimes, multiple episodes are filmed at the same exact time, and we tend to think that this video is proof of that. This was shot back when episode 13 and 14 of the current season were being filmed — you will have to wait to see these episodes until at least this fall, if not later on down the road.

Overall, this is just a fun little video that serves as a reminder of how many people it takes to make a show like this so great — also, we’re going to be seeing Suzy back within the second half of the season! We’d say that this is some huge, earth-shattering news, but we tend to think that everyone saw that coming. How can you tell the full story of Rick as a character without seeing her? It just would not feel as complete at the end of the day.

For tonight’s new episode…

Remember that you are going to be seeing Higgins spend a good bit of time with TC, as the two characters head off to Maui to help a rather eccentric client. Let’s just say that not everything is going to go according to plan.

