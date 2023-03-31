Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Mystery at La Mariana!

In just a couple of days you’re going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 arrive on NBC — want to know a little more about it?

Over the past couple of days, we’ve written a lot about some of the stories that you can expect to see over the course of this hour but for now, let’s dive into a single one in particular! We are talking here, of course, about the return of Shammy and how he and Kumu end up doing an investigation of their own at La Mariana.

So what’s going on here? Well, it just so turns out that a couple of extremely valuable masks have turned up missing at the establishment, which does cause Kumu some quick concern. Even though Shammy first turned up there in order to redeem a gift card, he gets involved in figuring out what is actually going on here. (You can see a sneak preview now for what’s ahead courtesy of TV Fanatic.)

Before the episode concludes, we hope that there are some answers here! Of course, beyond anything else we just want to see some great stuff for Shammy since this is a big return to the show for him. He’s one of the best recurring characters within the Magnum PI world, and we remain happy that the writers are giving a lot of different people individual moments to shine.

What else is happening in “Dark Skies”?

In the event that you did not know already, this episode will feature Magnum making some big discoveries in the Captain Greene story — but what in the world does that mean? Well, it’s something else that could be a problem going into the conclusion of this part of the season. (Remember that there is another part also on the way.)

Meanwhile, TC and Higgins will be going off to Maui for a big-time story of their own, one that could involve horses, a dramatic chase scene, and a rogue drone that could prove to be rather problematic.

