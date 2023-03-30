Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Higgins & TC’s adventure

If you are currently excited to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 on NBC, then you should know of several excellent things coming your way.

First of all, “Dark Skies” is going to present you with an opportunity to learn SO much more about what’s going on in the Captain Greene case — given that this is one of the biggest stories of the season so far, we’re glad to get some new discoveries. At the very least, that could set the stage for a couple of great episodes down the road!

Now, let’s spend a moment discussing Higgins and TC — after all, the two are going to have a chance to have a really-fun story over the course of the hour! The two will be heading off to Maui, where they will work to assistant an eccentric billionaire who has a problem with a pesky drone. On the surface, this just feels like a fun little B-story of a rich guy who is super-paranoid that someone is goofing around on his property.

Yet, the thing with Magnum PI is that we’ve seen so many stories over the years dovetail into something so much more serious than it would at first seen … and we tend to think that this is going to be the case here. It could test TC and Higgins both, given that they are so far away from the rest of the team and don’t have access to all of their resources. You can’t just hop from Oahu to Maui in just a matter of minutes!

We do tend to think that this story will have its fair share of fun moments and, if nothing else, it will be fun to explore a different dynamic. Exploring various character pairings is one of the great things that can come from a show at this point in its run. While Perdita Weeks and Stephen Hill’s characters are off in Maui, Magnum will be working a lot with Rick.

Meanwhile, Kumu and Shammy are going to have a storyline of their own — Shammy is back! Isn’t nice that so many different characters are getting some time in the spotlight?

