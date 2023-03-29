Magnum PI season 5: When will filming wrap up?

At this point, it may be clear to a lot of you that Magnum PI season 5 is nearing the end of its epic 20-episode run in production. Perdita Weeks’ big directorial debut has been underway for a while now, and we’ve gotten teases that it’s going to be action-packed and all sorts of epic.

Given that Perdita’s episode is the eighteenth on the season, that means that there are only two left … right? Well, filming a big-budget TV show can be a little complicated sometimes, given that multiple episodes often film at or around the same time. However, not much has been said about production just yet for the season finale — keep that in mind.

Originally, the reports we got were that season 5 was going to run from September of last year until March; now, the roughest of the rough estimates we can make suggest that we’re going to get at least a couple more weeks. That’s also based on what we’ve seen when it comes to casting calls.

Will we find out when filming is done? That feels likely, given how active multiple cast members are on social media. From the start, there’s been a real cognizance that season 5 is for the fans who saved it in the first place. They’ve done a great job of keeping us engaged and/or updated at just about every turn.

When will we actually see the finale?

Well, probably not for a good while. Magnum PI is likely going to air the second half of season 5 (previously known as season 6) in the fall, though that could change. There are a lot of variables in play due to a possible writers’ strike. This wouldn’t impact this show, but it could several others — think in terms of the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises on NBC. If their premieres are delayed due to what’s going on with the WGA, that could open up a ton of timeslots.

Also, we can’t forget that NBC could just air the second part of season 5 on Fridays. They have the ability to make a lot of choices.

No matter when the series returns from this long mid-season hiatus, let’s just hope it remains every bit as great as what we’ve seen in part 1. It’s been fun, action-packed, and emotional at times. Basically, everything we could want from the series.

What do you think we could see over the course of the Magnum PI season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! (Photo: NBC.)

