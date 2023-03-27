Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 promo: Who’s hunting Magnum?

As you get yourselves prepared for Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 on NBC this coming Sunday, the Captain Greene case will return to the spotlight. We know that for most of the season, we’ve seen the team work with some regularity to find answers as to what happened to him.

At this point, we should note that one other thing is abundantly clear: There are people who do NOT want Magnum digging into this at all. As a matter of fact, we’re going to see him and his friends potentially hunted. We know that this show does have its fair share of action sequences from start to finish, but there could be more coming up over the next three episodes than we’re even used to. The writers obviously want to set the stage in a big way for whatever is going to be coming up next in episode 9 and 10, and why wouldn’t they?

While we’re hopeful that our heroes are going to make it through this episode in one piece, there are still other things to wonder. Take, for starters, what are they going to find out within this episode? The promo that aired last night suggested that we are going to see some things happen on horseback, and of course we tend to think that there are going to be a few unexpected twists we can’t predict.

For those who haven’t heard as of yet, this episode will also feature the return of Shammy to the series, where she is going to be spending a little bit of time with Kumu on a story involving La Mariana.

Also, remember this…

Keep watching live and if you can’t do that, DVR or stream after the fact! We know that these factors also help in a season 6 renewal. We’re optimistic at present, but nothing has been confirmed.

