Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 spoilers: A Capt. Greene discovery

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 arrive, and there is a lot of important stuff ahead.

So what can we expect to see throughout “Dark Skies”? Well, we are anticipating that there will be big progress made when it comes to the Captain Greene storyline, which has been one of the most important of the entire season. We’ve seen it addressed across several episodes and while things were fairly quiet on it this week, it will rise back to prominence here soon.

For some more details about that, the return of Shammy, and a whole lot more, check out the full Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

04/02/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Magnum and Rick make a shocking discovery in the Capt. Greene case. Higgins and TC head to Maui to help an eccentric billionaire find the owner of a pesky drone that has been harassing him. Shammy helps Kumu after an incident occurs at La Mariana. TV-PG

There obviously is a certain element of sadness to this Magnum PI episode, mostly in that once it is over, there are only three more before we are at the end of this part of the season. While there’s a good chance the second part will air in the fall, even that is not guaranteed. Because of this, the only thing that we can really hope for at the moment is that we get some great stuff the next several week that leaves our hair standing on end. We want happy moments, romance, action, and of course drama — is that too much to ask? Maybe with some shows, but we don’t think it is necessarily the case here.

