Magnum PI season 5 episode 7: TC’s mom arrives; what happens?

As so many of you were probably aware in advance, Magnum PI season 5 episode 7 had potential to be emotional from the jump. “Birthright” marked the chance to see TC’s mother on board the series, and there was a lot of powerful moments that came about as a result of this.

After all, we’ve known for a while that the character’s mom was not around, but the events of this story gave us much more in the way of context to it. His mom has a lengthy history of mental illness, and there was a time in her life when she did not think she would be able to be there for him. She arrived in Hawaii and sought out Magnum’s help to try to mend fences, and the best thing that he could do was bring the message along to TC that his mom wanted to speak with him.

Can we go ahead and say that this is one of the best performances from Stephen Hill we’ve ever seen? His emotions were heart-wrenching as he struggled with what to do in this situation and he relied on his ohana for guidance. Eventually, he does decide to meet up with her at the end of the episode; there is no erasing the past, but he recognizes that there is a chance for something here. This could be a story the show picks up down the right, but we’re glad that it was brought to the table now.

Given that Magnum PI is five seasons in at this point, we are clearly at a point where it makes so much sense to dive further into the psyche of all of the main characters. The story will be better for it, even when they did have to deal with a certain element of struggle.

We know that moving forward this season, there are absolutely struggles ahead and loose ends out there — just think about Captain Greene for a moment here.

