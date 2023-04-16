The Boys season 4 finale spoilers: Violent showdown ahead?

For those who have not heard the news already, The Boys season 4 production is complete, and of course that’s a huge milestone. Now, everything shifts to where the main focus is post-production, which is a process that can take several months. If there’s one thing that we’d go ahead and tell you on that subject, it is pretty simple: Be patient. It’s going to take a little while to get from point A to point B.

With that being said, we are more than happy to present at least some sort of small tease for the end of this upcoming season — and let’s just say that things are going to get violent.

If you head over to the link here, you can see via the show’s official Twitter account a look at a number of cast members for the series following their work on the final season. While not every character is present (where is Homelander?), you do get to see a handful of faces including Annie, Butcher, Hughie, and Kimiko. Of course, what’s most notable here is the blood that is all over the latter two characters — what in the world happened to them?

Well, we know that The Boys is 100% known for its violent showdowns, so of course something more is going to happen here in that department. Also, you can go ahead and assume that Butcher doesn’t die right away in this season despite the grim prognosis he faced at the end of season, Sure, he could still die eventually, but he is not necessarily knocking on death’s door as of yet.

In general…

It does feel fair to say that season 4 is the most mysterious we’ve had since the beginning of the series. For the first two seasons, we had a pretty clear road map with Stormfront and then Soldier Boy being main players. This time around, though, things are intentionally a bit more ambivalent. All we can say with some confidence is that both Homelander and Victoria Neuman seemingly have more power than ever, and that could prove to be a problem.

Just how crazy are you expecting things to get by the end of The Boys season 4?

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

