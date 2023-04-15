Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Is it renewed? More hope

Is there going to be a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 at Paramount+? This question has been out there for a little while now. Also, it makes sense that it would be!

After all, there are a couple of reasons for the discussion right now. First and foremost, we’re several weeks removed at this point from season 2 finishing up its run, which means that this is the natural time a lot of these discussions tend to happen. Meanwhile, star Jeremy Renner recently launched his new Disney+ show titled Rennervations — so basically, the actor has been in the press a good bit.

We do still recognize that if we do get a Mayor of Kingstown season 3, it is going to require some patience as Jeremy recovers from a near-fatal snowplow accident. We continue to wish him the best, and hope that there are some positive updates that come out about his health in the weeks and months to come.

Now, let’s spend a moment discussing what we do think is a hopeful sign. In a new interview with the Tribune-Review discussing the state of productions in the city, Pittsburgh Film Office director Dawn Keezer noted that “the writers are at work coming up with scripts for a new season … All signs are pointing to the show coming back for a season three.”

Now, we should note that there are multiple reasons why the writing process would be underway now. A part of it is in anticipation for a potential season 3. Also, it is important to get the ball rolling early here given the chances of a writers’ strike a little later on in the spring. This is going to impact the vast majority of the TV industry if it happens so for now, we would say to keep your eyes peeled about it.

