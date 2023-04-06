Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal: When will it be announced?

When could we get a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal at Paramount+, and should you expect it soon? It’s been long enough since the finale that we understand the questions. Also, we wish there was an easy way to predict this.

With most network or streaming shows, there is a relatively easy science that is used to determine this. The calculus comes down to the viewership that is present within a couple of months of the finale airing. That tells them just how much demand there really would be for another season.

However, the decision in this instance is a little bit different, and there are certainly a lot of different reasons for that … but many of them come back to star Jeremy Renner.

As we’ve noted on a number of different occasions already, the most important thing in this situation is going to be the actor’s recovery from a near-death accident over the holidays. He broke countless bones and even at this point, he is still very much in recovery. If he wants to continue doing the show at Paramount+ down the road, this is one of those things that really needs to be on his schedule. We’re hopeful that there will be more, but it’s really up to him.

Ultimately, if you love Taylor Sheridan, hopefully a lot of his other shows will keep you entertained in the meanwhile. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Tulsa King or 1923, this is a great time to do that. We’d ask about Yellowstone, but let’s be real for a moment here: A ton of people are already checking that out.

For now, we wouldn’t expect any renewal for the show to come in the next month or two; if it happens, let’s hope that there will be a larger announcement.

Related – When could Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere, provided that it comes back

Do you think we’re going to be getting more news on a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







