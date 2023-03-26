Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date hopes at Paramount+

Are you interested in getting a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date over at Paramount+ … or at least a tentative one?

We don’t think that this will come as that great a surprise, but there is going to be some eagerness to get more of the show in the absolutely near future. After all, season 2 ended in a way that made us think more chaos could be coming to Kingstown down the road. This is a location that is defined almost entirely based on the prison, and that means there is always going to be a certain measure of despair. Even though some loose ends were tied up, there is room still to explore other things down the road.

Unfortunately, at the moment we can’t say that much more about a premiere date, mostly due to the fact that there is no renewal as of yet! Odds are, we are still more than a year away from the show coming back if another season is ordered, and for a couple of different reasons. For starters, you have to figure out a way to ensure that there is enough time for production and/or post-production. Beyond just that, there is also Jeremy Renner’s health that needs to be cared for properly in the wake of his accident over the holiday season. His well-being needs to be more of a priority than anything else, and we do think that the streaming service and the actor himself will be patient.

At this point, we’ll just be happy to see a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 when we get around to late 2024. If it comes earlier than that, we’ll just consider that a somewhat pleasant surprise. There are a number of shows from the Taylor Sheridan universe out there, whether it be 1923 and then also Tulsa King. Both of those shows also have their own big-name stars.

