Is Mayor of Kingstown new this week on Paramount+? Season 3…

Is Mayor of Kingstown new this week on Paramount+? After the way the most recent episode concluded, it is hard to blame anyone out there who is eager for something more from this show.

Unfortunately, for the time being, we do find ourselves in a rather difficult position — frustrating and very-much curious as to what the future could hold. Also, wondering when the powers-that-be over at Paramount+ are going to start handing out some more information on the future.

If you are reading this article, then you are probably aware of the fact that we’d love nothing more than to get some other episodes of the show in the relatively new future. There are some problems with this, however. First and foremost, there has yet to be any sort of official season 3 renewal. Even if there was, we’d still be waiting to see what star Jeremy Renner wants to do insofar as the future goes. He is the only who is currently in the process of recovering after a life-threatening incident over the holidays, one in which he broke a number of bones and still faces a long road.

We probably don’t have to say this, but the most important thing in the end here remains the actor’s overall health and well-being. This is significantly more important than anything that is going to happen when it comes to a TV show.

Hopefully, in at least a few more months we will have a rough idea as to what the future of the show could be. Unfortunately, you will be waiting a little longer when it comes to more specifics on the story itself. We do not anticipate a lot coming out on that department until at least closer to the end of the year, but of course we are going to have even more insight on all of this in due time.

Do you think that we’re going to get news on Mayor of Kingstown season 3 before the end of the spring?

