The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 renewal could happen

For those out there who are not altogether aware, The Last Thing He Told Me with Jennifer Garner was billed as a limited series. That may be one of the ways that people got excited about this show from the start — it’s that idea of being able to jump in, immerse yourself in a story, and then move on to other things.

With that being said here, let’s be honest for a moment — if you really enjoy the show, there’s a pretty darn good chance you’ll come back for more. Based on what we’re hearing now, there are more reasons to be confident in that than ever.

Speaking (per Deadline) while at a recent event for the series, co-creator Laura Dave indicated that there is at least some sort of chance that we will see this series arrive with a number of other stories down the line:

“Now whenever I’m writing I see Jen’s face, which is a very nice face to see, but it makes me feel like Hannah’s story is not done.”

The aforementioned report also notes that the first season does end with something resembling a cliffhanger, which should in theory make you that much more intrigued for whatever the future could hold here. For us, that 100% makes us more curious on whatever the next plans could be, given that there is a lot of great stuff that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

We do think the top reason to bring the show back at this point is rather simple: A mystery. Sure, we have seen stories before a spouse who disappears out of the blue, but here’s the thing — they will almost always work so long as a lot of the twists around them turn out to be juicy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next The Last Thing He Told Me

Do you think that a The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 renewal is possible, and also a good move?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







