The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 3: Where is Owen?

As we get ourselves prepared for The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 3 on Apple TV+ next week, there is one big question: What happened to Owen? Where exactly is he?

Well, following the events of the premiere, it does appear as though Hannah is willing to following even the smallest clue about her husband’s whereabouts. With that, she and her stepdaughter Bailey are now off to Austin. There are clues of a few secrets buried there, whether it be a US Marshal out of Texas or a visit to a Longhorns game that Bailey remembers many years ago.

(Who would’ve thought that college football would work its way into this mystery? Yet, here we are.)

To get a few more details all about what to expect, check out the full The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

A clue to Owen’s past provides a lead; Jake and Jules start piecing together how much trouble the Michaels family is in.

The only real thing that feels clear right now is that Owen is clearly not exactly who he claimed to be — you don’t have both a Marshal and the FBI after you unless there are some serious skeletons in the closet. We’ll just have to see what some of this means over time, won’t we?

Where will this story go?

As some of you may know, the Jennifer Garner series is an adaptation of a novel and with that, we are anticipating it having a clear beginning, middle, and end. It was also billed as a limited series and we can’t forget about that either.

With all of this being said, of course we do wonder if there could be another mystery down the road exclusively for TV! You never know with shows like this but for now, we’ll stay focused on the matter at hand.

What do you most want to see on The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







