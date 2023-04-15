The Blacklist season 10 episode 22: When will series finale film?

We know that we aren’t even at the halfway point right now when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 airing on NBC, but what’s happening behind the scenes? Well, let’s just say that the James Spader drama is close to the end of production on the series finale … but they also are not actively there just yet.

Here’s what we can say — we know that not too long ago, the show was in the process of casting the final episode. With that, it is fair to say that filming will be kick off before too long and that the series itself will most likely wrap up next month. That means the massive end of an era with more than 200 episodes in the bank. We cannot even begin to express just how impressive that is.

So what sort of stories can you expect before we get to the end of the line? That’s one of the real mysteries at the moment, largely because the final episodes may not air for several more months depending on how the show is broken up. We are anticipating that there will be a lot of emotional moments and, at some point, a final showdown with Wujing. Could that happen before the series finale? That’s possible, but it’s possible that he could be the metaphorical final boss.

From our vantage point, though, we’re not altogether certain that we really need an actual opponent to Reddington. Instead, we tend to think that it is so much more interesting if the show just ends with us getting answers on who the Concierge of Crime truly is. After all, that has been the mystery for most of the series so far!

