Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Progress ahead for Nate?

The wait for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6 to slowly nearing its end, so what is the next chapter for none other than Nate Shelley?

If you think about the end of episode 5, you can start to see more reminders that this character is evolving. He’s not just the mean-spirited manager of West Ham who ripped Ted to the press. Think about the dinner he had with Anastasia, or at least his attempt at one. The only time he was happy was after she left, and when he spent a couple of moments with the hostess Jade.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Of course, just because Nate is growing doesn’t mean he’s altogether there. Based on what Nick Mohammed said recently to TV Insider, there is some work here that needs to be done:

“All he sees is fancy cars and celebrity status. He sees all those things that we know are superficial, and even Nate recognizes now that they’re not really making him happy.”

The sad thing for Nate is that he may not realize the pitfalls of his position until it’s too late and he gets absolutely smashed. We know that Rupert is just using him to achieve his own ends, and the moment that the “Wonder Kid” no longer suits that purpose, he’s going to be sent away and/or humiliated. We just hope that, for his sake, he can start to put more pieces together before that.

We know that Ted may be willing to forgive Nate for some of his transgressions, but some other people within the world of AFC Richmond may be a little more reluctant. That’s something that he really should be aware of in advance — that is, if having some sort of apology tour is an important priority for him at all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ted Lasso, including other details on the next episode “Amsterdam”

What do you think we are going to see for Nate moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







