The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 spoilers: A painful finale?

Is The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 going to be one of the most emotional chapters of the series to date? There’s a good chance. After all, it is the finale! Also, we’re certainly getting a tease suggesting as much from one of the key players involved.

With this in mind, let’s turn things over to Brendan Wayne, who plays one of the stunt doubles for Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian. In a recent post on his Instagram Stories, he had the following to say … and it’s certainly enough to make your hair stand on end:

The next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn’t asked for more… it might just hurt too much.

So what in the world does that mean? Well, there are a lot of theories out there that we could be seeing a major betrayal or a significant character death at the end of the finale and on some level, both of these could make a certain degree of sense. No matter what happens here, you want to do something that better sets the stage for whatever the future could be — and you also want to generate some conversation.

Of course, no matter what we see in the finale, we do have a pretty hard time thinking that it is going to be able to top what we saw with Luke Skywalker’s return back in season 2. It was another reminder of how far this whole franchise is willing to go to paint a portrait of the greater universe.

Will the finale tie together a lot of loose ends?

We sure hope so, especially since we know this has been one of the bigger criticisms of this season so far. It has brought a lot of big ideas to the table, but at times did so without a real through-line to back some of them up.

What do you think we are going to see on The Mandalorian season 3 finale overall?

