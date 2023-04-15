Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18: How Jamie, Eddie team up

As we get prepared to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 on CBS in just under a week, we have news on the Jamie / Eddie front!

We do recognize that for a lot of people out there, there has been some criticism of the show for not giving us a lot of these two characters. Ultimately, the reasoning here is somewhat complicated, and tied to the fact that they aren’t partners anymore and often do their own thing. We do believe personally that the writers should lean more and more into finding unique ways to pair them up and luckily, that is going to happen more moving into the next episode titled “Family Matters.”

Want to learn a little more? Then go ahead and check out the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Family Matters” – Danny and Baez investigate a case of grand larceny tied to feuding crime families when the gifts are stolen during a mob wedding. Also, Frank clashes with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) when an influx of immigrants arrive in the city; Erin questions whether her district attorney campaign is compromising her day job; and Eddie enlists Jamie’s help to bust a drug dealer responsible for fentanyl overdoses in order to comfort a grieving grandfather (Larry Manetti), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Are we hoping that there will be some moments for Jamko outside of work? You better believe it! We especially hope so, but we consider those a bonus more so than a given. After all, remember that there are a lot of times where weeks go by without anything at all. We just hope that over the next few weeks, we just have an opportunity for both Will Estes and Vanessa Ray to do great stuff together. After all, we’re so close to the finale and after the fact, we’ll be stuck waiting until the fall!

