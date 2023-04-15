Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 16 promo: Amelia’s heartache

For those who aren’t aware Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 16 is going to be coming to ABC on Thursday — are there happier times ahead for Amelia?

We don’t think we’re going out on some huge limb here when we say that we want this character to be happy. Just how much is she going to have to go through? We have seen so many relationships with her go sideways, whether it be with Owen, Link, and now Kai — and we’re not even talking about Private Practice here! Of course, we’re not trying to say that Amelia needs to be with someone else to be happy, but we just want to see her on the path to something.

So following the news that Kai is heading off to London, Kate Walsh is going to show up in this upcoming episode (per the promo) as Addison — hey, we’ve at least got a small Private Practice reunion here! As for where this story is going to go following this, we do suppose that there are at least a few interesting questions to wonder about that. We know that for us personally, we’d love to see the two have a few opportunities to smile and reminisce, but also Amelia just have a few personal conversations with a friend. She needs that.

Remember here that in addition to Kai’s departure, we are also at a time for the character where Meredith and Maggie have both left over the past couple of months. That is a lot of emotional turnover in a very short period of time, and any person would need a little bit more support in light of all of that.

Given that there are still several episodes from now until the finale, hopefully some brighter things for the character are coming!

