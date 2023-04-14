Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 6 promo: Effie in trouble?

Next week you’re going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 6, and let’s just say there’s a LOT of drama ahead. That is especially the case here for Effie, who may be in more danger than ever before … and possibly due to her own love interest in Tariq.

So what is going on here? Well, Lauren has now confronted Tariq and with that, informed him that Effie tried to have him taken out. He denied having any involvement, but the narrative is being pushed elsewhere that he does. We know that Jenny, Saxe, and Blanca are all looking to insofar as an endgame here — a way to stop Tariq and Monet at the same exact time. Whether or not they’re going to be able to is an entirely different story.

For the time being, though, let’s just say that the person we are 100% the MOST worried about is Effie, and it is not all that hard to understand why. We are talking about someone here who Tariq has an understandable distrust in all of a sudden. Why would she do this, and how do you confront her on it? Is Lauren’s story even true? These are all things that he could be left to wonder about.

Of course, with all of this we know that Tariq also has some other major things on his plate right now, and that includes trying to figure out how to get out from under Noma’s control, which may not be all that easy. It seems like he, Brayden, and Effie may know a potential weakness in her own child … but what happens when Noma realizes what you’re trying to use against her? You are opening a can of worms that could lead to BIG trouble.

One thing we’re pretty confident about right now is pretty darn clear: Things are about to get SO much more dramatic now that we’re at the halfway point.

Related – Check out some other news right now on Power Book II: Ghost, including other details on what’s ahead

What are you the most excited to see moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







