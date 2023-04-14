Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Tariq’s reaction

Is next week’s Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 6 going to be the biggest one yet? It certainly feels that way right now!

After all, the end of episode 5 really set up some dramatic, seismic changes in Tariq’s life, which shouldn’t be a surprise given what he’d learned. For a good while not, we anticipated that he would find out the truth about Lauren … but at this point? What could come as a result of it?

We knew in advance of episode 5 that there could be some big revelations, and we’re now at this point. From here on out, we tend to think that things are going to get pretty darn fun.

To get a few more details, be sure to check out the full Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

Tariq demands answers after a startling revelation shakes up the relationships in his life — both business and personal. Tragedy brings the Tejadas to the brink of war as they work with the Castillos to enact revenge.

How crazy will things get for the Tejadas?

In a word, very. Almost from the start of the show, we have seen a lot of dysfunction within this group, and it’s only gotten worse. A big part of the problem obviously stems from Zeke’s death, but you also have Monet frequently trying to make Diana into her puppet but honestly, at a certain point she will rebel from it entirely.

The next five episodes of the series could prove to be the strongest out of anything we’ve seen so far and from our vantage point, that’s what we are looking for! This is what should pave the way for a really exciting next part of the story and an endgame that takes almost all of us by surprise.

Now, let’s just prepare to have our jaw hit the ground for whatever is going to be coming up next.

(Photo: Starz.)

