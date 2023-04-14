Magnum PI season 5 finale: Perdita Weeks wraps filming!

Magnum PI fans, it’s time to wax poetic all over again — season 5 is done for another series regular. This time around, it’s Perdita Weeks!

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, you can see the actress reveal that she is done with the latest batch of episodes. She shared an image of herself and Jay Hernandez (who was seemingly getting a touch-up) alongside the simple caption of “that’s a wrap.” The two were sitting on a blanket on a patch of grass, which makes us think that there is some sort of romantic Magnum – Higgins picnic going on in this scene. Of course, that’s just our own bit of speculation.

Here’s what we can say as a fact — a number of Magnum PI cast members have been gradually wrapping up production over the course of the week. Since each actor has their own scenes, it is pretty rare that everyone gets done at the same exact time. There were 20 episodes this season, and there is no exact air date for when the second batch of ten episodes are going to arrive. It’s our hope that they are going to be out there at some point this fall. There’s a lot of components that go into that, and certainly we will have plenty of time to discuss this!

We hope that a lot of the cast and crew is able to use Sunset on the Beach as a great chance to celebrate all of their hard work, especially since at the moment it remains unclear if the season 5 finale will be the series finale.

Are we cautiously optimistic there will be more?

Sure, but we were pretty confident that CBS was going to renew the show last year — and so was much of the cast! We’ve learned not to take much for granted in the world of TV and with that in mind, we’re going to wait and see what NBC wants to do.

For now, let’s just congratulate everyone out in Hawaii on an incredible achievement; we can’t wait to see everything that they’ve done.

