The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 4 air date, schedule

After today’s big three-episode premiere event, why wouldn’t you want to get an air date for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 4? We’ll dive more into that in a moment, plus a look at the larger schedule, as well!

First and foremost, we should begin here by noting that plan for Prime Video with this show moving forward isn’t that different from what we’ve seen from them with some other series like The Boys. They give you the first few episodes all at once in order to get you hooked and then after that, they start to adjust the schedule. The plan is for the next episode to come on April 21, and you will have one a week the rest of the way.

Would we understand if you’d want more episodes beyond this on a weekly basis? Absolutely, but that’s just not something that the Amazon-owned streamer has any real incentive to do. They would like to have the show around for at least a little while to keep a steady number of subscribers. you can argue that this is one of the most important shows in Prime Video history, both when it comes to viewership and also critical acclaim. We don’t think that there is any real hurry for them to send this off into the sunset.

Now, let’s just hope that the rest of the show manages to actually live up to some of the hype. We’ve already seen within the first few episodes that the Rachel Brosnahan show is willing to do whatever it can to shake things up already, offering up some flash-forwards to some other points in Midge’s life.

When will the series finale air?

As of right now, it seems like the plan will be to say goodbye to the show on May 26. We’ll let you know if that changes…

