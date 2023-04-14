The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5: Meaning of the flash forwards

Today brought The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 premiere to Prime Video, and the producers wasted no time with the surprises. After all, within the span of just a few episodes we ended up getting a number of time jumps!

How the show opted to do them was pretty exciting, as we got Midge’s journey interspersed with a look at what would be coming in the decades ahead. She ends up becoming a hugely-successful, award-winning entertainer who can sell out venues all over the world. She tours with Bob Hope, gets married multiple times, and also loses friends along the way.

If you are to consider The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel an origin story of sorts, the decades that follow are a reminder that there are a lot of bumps in the road that comes with success, and there are some pitfalls that come along with fame. Now that we know what we do about the character’s future, you can argue of course that it’s a shame that we’re ending the journey now. Wouldn’t it have been nice to continue this for a little while?

Well, all things must end and for now, we at least know that the producers are giving this their all. When you remember that there are still multiple episodes ahead in the final season, doesn’t it feel clear that we’re going to get some other surprises in these flash-forwards down the road?

What’s left to hope for

Just that Midge is happy through it all. What we’ve learned over the years in this business is that money doesn’t always buy happiness and through the rest of the final season, we could see some other chances to see that. Some of her happiest moments may be when she’s on stage, but can she find a way to replicate that feeling elsewhere? That’s one of the things that we’ll have to wait and see over time.

What did you think about the time jumps at the start of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 premiere?

