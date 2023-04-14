Survivor 44 episode 8 spoilers: The battle between tribes

As you get yourselves prepared for Survivor 44 episode 8 on CBS, things are about to get even crazier than ever before.

After all, we do think that the name of the game entering this episode is going to be fallout, especially since you have the members of Soka making it abundantly clear that they want to go after the original Ratu. After Matt was taken out in that super-frustrating twist, they (especially Frannie) could want revenge.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Of course, the irony in all of this is that these two former tribes could be some against each other that the members of Tika — Carolyn, Yam Yam, and Carson, provided that he’s okay to continue after getting sick per the pro — could slide by. Or, at the very least, they could be the swing vote for at least a couple of weeks and be okay.

To get a little more insight now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Survivor 44 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Don’t Get Cocky, Kid” – A war between old tribes risks creating a shift in power. Then, castaways get twisted and caught up in the immunity challenge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The person who will likely be considered the biggest threat right now is Lauren, which makes a good bit of sense given that she’s got that extra vote and the longer things go there, the more dangerous she could inevitably become. Meanwhile, on Soka Danny could be vulnerable — that is, provided that he does not use his idol. Will he know it is coming if he is in danger?

Related – Go ahead and get some other news right now when it comes to Survivor, including more on what is ahead for Carson

Where do you think that things are going to go moving into Survivor 44 episode 8?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







