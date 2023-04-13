Survivor 44 episode 8 preview: Is Carson getting evacuated?

Following tonight’s absolutely-bonkers episode, where are things going to go moving into Survivor 44 episode 8? Are things going to be any less crazy?

Well, a lot of it is going to be based on how many more twists we see get thrown out there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Based on the preview, one of the big stories at the moment could be Carson’s health, as he is suddenly struggling out there. Could he be the third player to get evacuated this season? We wouldn’t be altogether shocked, just because this feels like one of those seasons.

However, if he stays he will be a part of some really chaotic votes! Someone from the former Ratu tribe could be easily voted out, but that’s only if they can swing the numbers to their side. This is where Carolyn and Yam Yam could be really important in where things go.

If you thought the game was messy before … well, this could be one of the most important episodes all season. Be prepared for that now. We’d still argue that Carolyn is the favorite, but don’t rule out some sort of epic Frannie revenge run! We’ve seen this sort of thing before in the game, and we have to expect that this is going to happen again at this point.

Who is in the best spot at this point?

As crazy as it seems, it may very well be Frannie! After all, we are talking here about someone who, despite losing her #1, won’t be considered a big threat now for a little while. She can better move around the game, make some new alliances, and then also win a few challenges here and there.

Yet, you still can’t rule out Carolyn. She has been really underestimated for a big part of the game and she is playing so much better than anyone realizes.

Related – Go ahead and get some other updates on Survivor, including the Control a Vote advantage

Where do you think that things are going to go moving into Survivor 44 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







