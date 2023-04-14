Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 10 (finale): Spin-off possible?

We know that there are so many things to discuss leading into the Star Trek: Picard season 3 finale streaming next week. Yet, at the same time we want to look even further into the future here.

Is there a chance that this show actually leads into something more? Well, executive producer Terry Matalas has noted in the past that he would love to do a Star Trek: Legacy series that continues at least some of the stories that you’ve seen in this excellent season. Not only that, but also incorporate some other facets from some series of the past!

We know that diving into past shows can be risky but after what we got this season, we trust Terry to do a great job. Speaking at GalaxyCon recently (per Trek Movie), Matalas had the following to say about the concept:

Boy, wouldn’t you want to check in with the Klingon Empire? Wouldn’t you want to check in with Deep Space Nine and The Doctor [from Voyager] and everything that went on with the Berman-verse? So that’s kind of where I see is to explore the galaxy and sort of get back to the Next Gen roots of storytelling is what I would see as a kind of version of Star Trek I’d like to see, with this group of characters that we’re seeing. I don’t want to talk too much about them although I think you could guess as to who I would like to see. And by the way, I think that includes a great deal of some of these legacy characters who I think have never been better, Jonathan Frakes being one of them… I mean come on, guys, he’s amazing!

In the wake of what we got in episode 9, from the Borg Queen to even more nostalgia, we’re more excited about the concept of this than ever before.

Unfortunately, in the days that have followed GalaxyCon there is still no word on whether or not this will happen, and there are a lot of other Trek shows currently streaming on Paramount+. We do think the idea would be considered, but it will have to be based on numbers for this season, plus also the entire franchise all at once.

After all, the TV world is pretty darn expensive these days…

Following the upcoming Star Trek: Picard season 3 finale, could we end up seeing a spin-off down the road?

