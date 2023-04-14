Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5: Can Van help Taissa?

Next week on Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5, you’re going to be seeing a story titled “Two Truths and a Lie.” Want to learn a little more about it?

First and foremost, let’s remind you that the title is a reference to a classic game that a lot of young people play, where you list off three things and have to figure out which one is a lie. Of course, within the world of this show things are going to be infinitely more dark. We’ve seen that time and time again and somehow, we are going to see the show top what happened with Jackie in episode 2.

There is no official synopsis for episode 5 at the time of this writing, but the preview following this week’s installment gave us a good sense of what lies ahead. For starters, Taissa will be spending time with Van, and this reunion could be awkward for many reasons. We know that they aren’t exactly spending a lot of time together and beyond just that, Van doesn’t even know why Taissa has turned up. What’s going on?

Well, if we had to theorize for a moment, we would say that this has a great deal to do with her visions and her desperately seeking some sort of answer as to what is going on here. We tend to think that it’s going to be hard to figure out an exact answer, but Van has helped her before. Why wouldn’t she return to the source in the present?

Meanwhile, back in the past you are going to have a chance to see Shauna get closer and closer to giving birth … but what happens to that baby? This still remains at this point one of the biggest mysteries within the entirety of this show.

What are you most interested in seeing as we get into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5?

