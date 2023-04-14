Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4: Is Javi really alive?

This week brought us Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4 and with that, the Showtime drama managed to give us another big reveal. Not only did we see Lottie conducting some sort of blood sacrifice in the present, but in the past, we learned that Javi is alive!

With that in mind, everything is starting to get all the more strange, especially when you think about Javi was ultimately found — with a little bit of help from both Lottie and Taissa.

First things first, you have to remember that Lottie said in the past that Javi was 100% still alive. However, she couldn’t pinpoint a location. However, Taissa’s sleepwalker-self in some ways did, which allowed her and Van to actually find a spot where Javi was.

Now, here’s where things get a little bit weird…

Let’s go ahead and talk a little bit about how Javi looked. He didn’t seem to be in as terrible shape physically as we expected for a guy who has been out alone for months. Mentally, however, was an entirely different story. He didn’t seem to know where he was!

If we were to conjure up some sort of theory as to what’s happened to him since we last saw him, there are some other people out there in this wilderness. There has to be, right? Maybe they have something to do with what’s going on with the Yellowjackets, and also how they do eventually survive long enough to be saved.

Of course, it’s also possible that along the way, they’ll have to do more unspeakable things. Shauna made it clear in this episode to her daughter Callie that she still isn’t quite ready to talk about it.

What did you think about some of the big events of Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4?

Where do you think that Javi was during these past couple of months? Is there anything big to take away from it? Share right now in the comments! Also, come back for some other updates.

