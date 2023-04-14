Is Berto Colon leaving Power Book II: Ghost following the events of this week’s new episode, and is Lorenzo Tejada really dead?

We don’t think that we have to beat around the bush too much based on what we saw at the end of this installment — we have reached the end of the road for the patriarch of this family. It’s also something you very much saw coming based on what happened at the end of episode 4. After what Monet found out when it comes to Zeke’s death, there was really only one way that this could end. This is where you get the Castillos and Gordo roped further into this, and Monet was sitting down enjoying a family-game night at the time in which it changed.

In losing Lorenzo at this time, what’s going to happen? Let’s just say that almost everything blows wide open. Monet runs the risk of a major war between families, and the more she tries to shield the truth, the more dangerous that things become.

One of the most important things to remember here is that Monet loves to play puppetmaster for the most part. This is something that she’s really good at, but as we see some characters get more and more immersed in this world, the more that it’s going to be harder for her to control them.

Now, we say goodbye to Lorenzo

It’s funny in a way that after being in prison for the first year-plus on the show, he never quite figured out how to fit in once he was escaped. The show used him here and there to be under Cane’s thumb, but he never quite figured out his place.

While we were fairly convinced that something bad was going to happen to him at the time in which he was killed, the way in which it happened was brutal.

