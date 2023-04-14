Is E.R. Fightmaster leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Is Kai Bartley gone?

We knew entering tonight’s two-hour Grey’s Anatomy that Kelly McCreary would be leaving … but is E.R. Fightmaster, as well?

Well, let’s just put it this way — we could be seeing a lot less of Kai in the near future. Following the first hour tonight, they made it clear to Amelia that they had been offered a chance to open up a new lab … in London. Amelia, of course, wanted them to come to Seattle, especially after a day full of romance. Unfortunately, that’s when Caterina Scorsone’s character got the bad news. She felt abandoned, especially since the two had such a clear connection for quite some time.

Of course, the thing with Grey’s Anatomy characters is that there’s a chance for everyone to come back around within the near future. An exit from Kai now does not mean that there will be an exit from Kai forever. They could pop in here and there — Kai thinks that being in London is a great opportunity for their career and we more than understand that. Yet, it’s also SO far from Seattle.

Meanwhile, need we mention again just how unlucky in love we’ve seen Amelia be over the years? She’s been responsible for her own failings but, at the same time, she’s also experienced hardship through no fault of her own.

We will have more on Kai’s future soon…

