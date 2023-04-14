Why did Kelly McCreary leave Grey’s Anatomy, Maggie Pierce?

Why did Kelly McCreary leave Grey’s Anatomy? As many of you may have known, the actress was departing the show tonight.

As for the reasoning behind the exit, let’s just say that it has a good bit to do with her own personal choice — it has nothing to do with her being written out by producers. She has played Maggie Pierce for years and as a result of that, wants to have a chance to do some other things. Remember that being a part of this show is a massive, multi-year commitment that makes it really hard to do a lot of other stuff.

Of course, it’s also right to remember here that even though we’re witnessing the end for Kelly on the show right now, who’s to say that this is the end of the road for her forever? We do think there’s an openness to her coming back, though probably more on a part-time basis. That way, she can still revisit her role and also get to take on some new stuff as well.

We do think at this point there’s a fairly natural understanding when you join Grey’s Anatomy that in doing so, you are probably only going to be around for so long. With Ellen Pompeo now gone as a full-time presence on-screen, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson are the only two original cast members still around. Most of the cast tends to turn over after a given point of time.

When the dust settles…

We’re going to miss Maggie and there is absolutely no doubt about it. Yet, at least we know the character is going to be off doing some great stuff, and we obviously hope that there’s a chance the same can be said at the end of the day for Kelly, as well.

