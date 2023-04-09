Grey’s Anatomy season 19 spoilers: Will Catherine Fox die?

We know that we are getting closer to the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 19 and as a result of that, we have to prepare for a lot of emotional stuff. A lot of it won’t be altogether easy to accept, and that includes the idea of losing Catherine Fox?

Is that going to happen? We don’t want to think about it, but with her condition worsening, we do have to wonder if there is any other option. We are prepared for that, even if it is not an altogether easy thing to think about.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, James Pickens Jr. noted that for Richard, this is certainly going to be something that starts to weigh on his mind, even if he clearly wishes that this was not the case:

“[What lies ahead is] something that’s really going to test Richard like maybe nothing before has up to this point … His focus is going to be ushering her on and cheerleading her. He’ll try to not dwell on [the potential of her dying] as much as possible, if that can be done.”

Of course, Richard will also have to balance out what is happening with Catherine alongside everything going on at the hospital, where he still has a vital role. Much of the show has been a reinvention this year with all of the new interns coming on board, but we’re glad that the long-term characters are still getting these meaty stories. Pickens will without a doubt have some really powerful material ahead; we just hope that all of this does not end up being a test to his sobriety, given that this has to be a major fear given the seriousness of this situation.

Personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if most of this story with Webber and Catherine carries through to the end of the season. We’ll see what happens every week from here on out.

