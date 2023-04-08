Is Anthony Hill leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Dr. Winston Ndugu?

Is Anthony Hill leaving Grey’s Anatomy and his role of Dr. Winston Ndugu? Just how much should you really be worried about that right now?

Well, let’s just say that entering next week’s episode, there is a little bit of uncertainty on this subject thanks two simple things.

1. The promo for the two-hour event, showing that Maggie is asking Winston to join her in Chicago. Given that the two are married, he has to take it under consideration.

2. The fact that Kelly McCreary is leaving the show. Because we know that this is the case, it is only inevitable that we start asking some questions elsewhere at the same exact time.

For the time being, we can at least say that there is no confirmation that Hill is departing the series, and we do hope that long-term, he is going to stick around and be an important part of this world. Why wouldn’t we want that? We understand that this could mean bad things for Maggie and Winston’s marriage, but it doesn’t have to.

No matter what happens for these two characters…

We do think that it would be rather nice to be able to see Winston more as his own person, as that is something that has been lacking within the show for a good while. We deserve more opportunities to get to know him a little better, even if we recognize fully that the cast is already a little bit cluttered and there are only so many stories at the moment to go around. We’re still hoping that he gets a few nice moments in the sun sprinkled in here and there.

At the very least, there could be many chances for Winston to take center stage after these episodes; there are still multiple ones left in the season!

