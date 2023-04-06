Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 14, 15: Maggie’s final episodes

As we do get ourselves prepared for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 14 next week, get a box of tissues. Also, make sure you’ve got multiple hours blocked off on your schedule. There is a huge, two-hour block of the medical drama coming!

Of course, this particular block is important since it does mark the departure of Kelly McCreary from the show as Maggie Pierce. Even though this information has been out there for a good while, it doesn’t make it any easier to accept. She’s been a part of the show for a good while and honestly, it’s going to be weird not having her around. Also, what’s going to happen to Winston? It’s also just hard to know that we’re losing Maggie so soon after Meredith exited the show.

(For now, let’s all just take solace that Ellen Pompeo is still the narrator and executive producer; she will also appear on-screen in the finale.)

To get a few more specifics on the story to come, be sure to see the synopses for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 14 and episode 15 below:

9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – Grey’s Anatomy: “Shadow of Your Love/Mama Who Bore Me” (1914/1915)

Logline: It’s Maggie’s last day. Amelia’s relationship with Kai is tested, and Ben worries as Bailey’s doxing intensifies. With Levi’s help, a patient celebrates a milestone. Jo processes a difficult diagnosis, and Maggie and Winston decide their future.

Just from reading this alone, it does appear that we’re going to get at least some answers over the course of these two hours … let’s just hope it’s enough to make us satisfied. Unlike what we are getting with Meredith, there is no guarantee that we are going to see Maggie again after this. At least we do think that her legacy as a character is going to be around long after she is gone.

