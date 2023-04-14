Is Blue Bloods new tonight over on CBS? As so many of you out there know, we absolutely want more episodes of the show! We also know that the next one is memorable, given that you are going to see former Magnum PI star Larry Manetti turn up at some point.

Will Larry reunite with his former co-star Tom Selleck? We can’t speak to that at the moment, but it definitely feels like that’s something we’d like to see.

Now, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news: There is no Blue Bloods on the air tonight. Instead, we’re on a brief one-week hiatus before “Family Matters” comes on. This is also going to feature the return of Dylan Walsh as Mayor Chase and, of course, we tend to think he’s going to clash with Frank — remember that this seems to be a common refrain for these two.

Want to get a few more details right now on what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Family Matters” – Danny and Baez investigate a case of grand larceny tied to feuding crime families when the gifts are stolen during a mob wedding. Also, Frank clashes with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) when an influx of immigrants arrive in the city; Erin questions whether her district attorney campaign is compromising her day job; and Eddie enlists Jamie’s help to bust a drug dealer responsible for fentanyl overdoses in order to comfort a grieving grandfather (Larry Manetti), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what’s coming up beyond this? Well, let’s note that there are a few more episodes to come after this, and there is some big stuff on the way! Remember that in the finale in particular, you are going to see the return of Jennifer Esposito and Sami Gayle after a long time away — there is so much to look forward to!

At the moment, though, we’ll just have to be patient for a little while … and also hope the show is worth it.

Based on these details in particular, what are you looking forward to when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18?

