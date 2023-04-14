Is Jason George leaving Station 19, and will Ben Warren die?

Is Jason George leaving Station 19 following the events of next week’s episode? The latest promo does put Ben Warren in danger … but just how worried should we actually be?

The first thing that we really should do within this article is lay out some of the facts, and it begins with the following — at this given point, there is no evidence that we are going to see George depart the firefighter drama. He’s an original cast member and a beloved part of the show — also, his presence in the franchise long precedes it since he was originally a part of Grey’s Anatomy. We really hope that he’s not going anywhere in the near future.

For the time being, we’re cautiously optimistic, if for no other reason than that this show often does these sort of promos where it looks like a character is going to die. It’s true that sometimes, the worst-case scenario actually happens. However, a lot of times it doesn’t. We also think that losing Ben at this point would be an enormous blow to the entire franchise, given that he is married to Bailey and if you were to write him off, you would be effectively dealing a blow to different shows at the same time. That is a lot that you are going to be putting these characters through!

Also, remember that we’re still nursing ourselves through the departure of Ellen Pompeo on Grey’s Anatomy, and we are losing Kelly McCreary tonight. It feels like that is enough big-budget departures to last a good while, so we’re really not sure that we need anymore at this point. What good would come from that?

For now, let’s just keep crossing our fingers and hoping for the best with Ben, shall we?

Related – Go ahead and get some other insight when it comes to the next Station 19 episode

How worried about you about the future of Ben Warren moving into Station 19 season 6 episode 14?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







