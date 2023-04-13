Station 19 season 6 episode 15: Good news for Maya, Carina?

There is a reason why we title this Station 19 season 6 episode 15 preview the way we do. After all, there hasn’t been a lot of good news for Maya and Carina this season — instead, a whole lot of struggle. It has been emotional, heart-crushing, and above all else intense.

However, sometimes in darkness there is still light, and we’re at a point where there could be beams of sunshine coming down from the sky. Could there still be struggles ahead? Sure, but we’re feeling quite optimistic entering “What Are You Willing To Lose” airing next week.

Want a reason why? Then just go ahead and check out the Station 19 season 6 episode 15 synopsis below:

A shoddily assembled structure poses a dangerous challenge for our heroes leaving Ben with a difficult choice to make. Maya and Carina work to get their relationship back on track, while Natasha must decide what – or whom – she wants to prioritize.

TV-14, DLSV

Of course, even when there are happy moments for some characters, there’s still drama elsewhere — it is a recurring theme, and that’s why we can’t be shocked that we are going to be seeing Ben going through it here. We just hope that he’s able to get to the other side and there are some reasons for him to have a little bit of happiness himself soon. The problem there is that his wife Bailey is going through some tough stuff on Grey’s Anatomy with all the threats, and we feel pretty sure that there will be mini-crossovers here and there coming up.

We’re not at the end of the season yet, but we do think that Station 19 is going to be building towards it in the weeks ahead. Prepare accordingly…

