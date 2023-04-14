Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be diving more into Bode’s world in just a matter of hours?

We obviously know that the desire to see more is going to be there, and for good reason! There is so much good stuff still to come this season! It is with that in mind that we’re somewhat bummed to reveal that there is no installment tonight.

Luckily, this is at least a fairly brief hiatus. The plan is for a new episode titled “Watch Your Step” to air starting on April 21, and this should set in motion a lot of great stuff coming up down the road. Remember here that there are 22 episodes this season, and the penultimate one (airing in May) will be directed by star and executive Max Thieriot.

Now, why not dive a little bit deeper into the story? Below, you can check out some more details on Fire Country season 1 episode 19 courtesy of the attached synopsis:

“Watch Your Step” – The station 42 crew responds to an out-of-control blaze at a wellness retreat, and the third rock crew tries to protect one of their own from a dangerous overdose, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Who is in grave danger?

Well, that’s of course the thing we most want to know, which is probably why the folks behind the scenes are opting to not give it to us. Our hope here is that maybe an upcoming promo or sneak peeks will give a few clues. For the time being, though, we’re going to be staying in the dark. Let’s just hope that the next installment lives up to the hype.

