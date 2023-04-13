Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Who won HoH? New results

Who won HoH within Big Brother Canada 11 tonight? We actually had a chance to see the whole process live, which was a nice change of pace.

So what was this competition? Well, this was a Circle K trivia showdown — basically, how well you did here was based almost entirely on how much studying you did over the course of the season. This is, in theory, one of those comps where it is a level playing field — there’s also a little bit of luck given that so much of this is based solely on how fast you buzz in and some of your guesses. Hilariously, Ty could in theory be a nominee no matter who wins, and that’s what makes this whole situation so bizarre and chaotic.

So who ended up actually taking this at the end of the night? Kuzie’s got it! For the second time this season she has power and while this could put a target on her, she needed to win since Claudia was the alternative. What she chooses to do here should set up for a pretty interesting week.

What will she do? Based on the limited information that we have right now, Ty could in theory be safe — the bigger priority could be splitting up the trio of Shanaya, Renee, and Claudia, who have all been working together for a while and are the reason for Jonathan’s eviction in the end. What’s interesting here is that had Renee stayed on the block and been evicted — and then Kuzie won HoH — we honestly think that Shanaya could’ve been fine this week. Ty would’ve probably been the biggest threat.

Ultimately, we think of this as the ripple effect that does come out of Big Brother Canada sometimes, where one move has unintended consequences.

