Chicago Fire season 12 spoilers: A big change for the cast?

We know that there is a big change coming for Chicago Fire season 12 — at least when it comes to how much of certain cast members you see.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the Dick Wolf series, the rest of the One Chicago franchise, could see some significant episode reductions for some of the cast. What does this mean? Basically, we are going to be seeing most actors appear in only 18-20 episodes per season, as opposed to the typical 22.

So what is the reasoning behind this change? It’s actually not all that complicated, and is tied very much to money. In order to keep these shows on the air, there have to be some changes here and there. By having select cast members miss a few episodes here and there, it lowers the cost per episode by a good amount. It also gives the actors a little break here and there during the season.

In some ways, you can argue that Chicago Fire has been trying out this sort of thing for a while anyway. Remember that in past seasons, we have seen both Kara Killmer and also Miranda Rae Mayo miss chunks of episodes. (We aren’t including Taylor Kinney in here, as his absence this season is for personal reasons.)

The biggest challenge moving forward

It’s obviously going to be on the writers, who are going to need to figure out how to edit certain people out of chunks for the story. We hope that this doesn’t impact the show’s continuity all that much, but this is another thing to worry about right now.

In the end, remember that there are some more episodes still to come before we get around to season 12 — the entire franchise will return in early May.

