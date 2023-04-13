Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC alongside SVU and Organized Crime? We know that we’re getting closer to the end of the season for all three of these shows. With that, it does feel fair to say we’ve got some high hopes! So what can we expect to see here from start to bottom moving forward?

Well, here is where we gotta go ahead and share the bad news — there isn’t anything more on the air tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be until we get to April 27. This hiatus is meant to allow us to inch closer to May, otherwise known as the key “sweeps” period when everything comes back on the air.

So while we wait for these shows to return, why not get more details all about what lies ahead? Go ahead and check out the synopses for the upcoming episodes below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 19, “Private Lives” – 04/27/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cosgrove and Shaw investigate the murder of a family physician whose outspoken politician wife suspects she was the intended target. Price and Maroun’s case hangs in the balance when the defense calls one of the doctor’s young patients to testify as a witness.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 19, “Bend the Law” – 04/27/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi must tread carefully when Maxwell’s husband becomes a person of interest in an SVU investigation. Benson sends Velasco to take an old friend into custody.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 19, “A Diplomatic Solution” – 04/27/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The team scrambles to find the group responsible for an assassination attempt on a UN diplomat. Whelan and Reyes find a key clue in the depths of the city’s tunnel system. Stabler struggles to balance the investigation with his mother’s increasing need for support.

If you did not know…

All three of these shows have already been renewed for another season! With that being said, there is a slight twist in here in that Organized Crime is going to have a slightly smaller episode order than the other two — and apparently, there is a story reason for it.

